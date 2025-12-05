Driver arrested after being accused of leaving scene of a crash to go to metro Atlanta Popeyes

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Police are investigating after a driver is accused of leaving the scene of a crash in metro Atlanta to go to get food nearby on Wednesday.

Officers responded to multiple vehicle crashes on Pleasant Hill Road between Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and the Johns Creek border in Gwinnett County. A beige colored Volvo was involved in a crash with a blue colored sedan that left debris and damage on the busy stretch of road.

“According to witnesses, one of the involved drivers traveled into oncoming traffic from Johns Creek into our jurisdiction, causing several collisions before coming to a stop in our city,” Duluth police officials said.

The driver is accused of going to a nearby Popeyes restaurant after the crash. When the driver walked back outside, officers arrested him. The identity of the driver was not released by police.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash. Police are continuing to investigate what led up to the crash.