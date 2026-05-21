Double shooting under investigation at northwest Atlanta apartments

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta that left two men hospitalized.

Crime scene investigators spent Thursday morning collecting evidence at Flipper Temple Apartments on Abner Terrace.

Responding officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds at the complex. Police said a 19-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A 20-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators have not released details about what led to the shooting.

No arrests or charges have been announced as detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.