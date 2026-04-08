Deputies shoot armed robbery suspect, 3 others arrested after I-285 chase

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Four armed robbery suspects, including three teenagers, are in custody following a deputy-involved shooting in Clayton County.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when a victim reported that suspects pointed assault-rifle-style weapons at him and took his cell phone and a firearm on Taylor Road.

Deputies said the suspects then fled, leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase. The pursuit ended beneath the airport runway tunnel on I-285 after deputies performed a PIT maneuver on the suspects’ vehicle.

Authorities said the suspects exited the vehicle and ran. During that encounter, a deputy shot one of the suspects.

That suspect is being treated at a hospital for injuries to the arm and leg. The other three suspects were taken into custody.

Officials identified the suspects as 18-year-old Monterrian Stone, 18-year-old Ranardo Goodwin, 28-year-old Deshante Martez Phillips and a 14-year-old. Authorities have not said which suspect was shot.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.