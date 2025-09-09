DeKalb deputies bust Decatur crime ring; 14 arrested, drugs and guns seized

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says a major crime ring has been dismantled following a raid at a home in Decatur that led to more than a dozen arrests and the seizure of drugs and weapons.

Deputies initially went to the home to arrest four people, but Chief Deputy Temetris Atkins said the operation ultimately resulted in 14 arrests, including three juveniles. The suspects, ranging in age from 15 to 43, face numerous felony charges, including gun and drug possession, assault, and armed robbery.

Inside the home, investigators found a large stash of narcotics and firearms. Atkins said the seizure included 15 guns, 11 of them modified with illegal automatic switches along with 220 grams of marijuana, 77 grams of ecstasy, and 82 grams of cocaine.

“In total, the operation resulted in an additional 68 warrants and the seizure of multiple illegal weapons and narcotics,” Atkins said.

Deputies say several of the arrests are linked to recent thefts and violent assaults in the city of Stone Mountain.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story