Local

Crime ring busted up in DeKalb County

By WSB Radio News Staff
Typical modern prison bars. Symbolic illustrative background
Crime ring busted up in DeKalb County FILE PHOTO: Jail bars (Iurii Gagarin - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA — A crime ring is busted up in DeKalb County and 14 suspects have been arrested, including three juveniles.

The crew is tied to recent thefts and violent assaults in Stone Mountain.

During a raid on August 26 in Decatur on Copperfield Circle, agents from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit working with the U.S. Marshals Task Force seized multiple illegal weapons and narcotics.

They recovered 15 firearms (11 modified with illegal automatic switches), 220 grams of marijuana, 77 grams of MDMA/Ecstasy, and 82 grams of cocaine.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!