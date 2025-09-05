Crime ring busted up in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA — A crime ring is busted up in DeKalb County and 14 suspects have been arrested, including three juveniles.

The crew is tied to recent thefts and violent assaults in Stone Mountain.

During a raid on August 26 in Decatur on Copperfield Circle, agents from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit working with the U.S. Marshals Task Force seized multiple illegal weapons and narcotics.

They recovered 15 firearms (11 modified with illegal automatic switches), 220 grams of marijuana, 77 grams of MDMA/Ecstasy, and 82 grams of cocaine.