DeKalb County’s most wanted fugitive arrested in Alabama, sentenced to prison

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A man on the most wanted fugitive list in metro Atlanta was arrested in Alabama and sentenced to prison.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Tripp evaded authorities in January of 2024 in the middle of his trial.

The trial continued, and a jury found him guilty of kidnapping, street gang and other offenses. Tripp was sentenced to life in prison with an additional 65 years.

While on the run, Tripp was indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury in another case for allegedly helping to conceal a man’s death.