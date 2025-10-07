Suspect arrested after two people found dead in DeKalb County apartment

DECATUR, GA — A man suspected of shooting and killing two people in DeKalb County is now in custody.

DeKalb County Police confirm that 25-year-old Steven Christopher Mathis was arrested by Henry County police on Tuesday. He is now being held at the DeKalb County Jail on murder charges.

The case stems from a deadly shooting Monday night at the East Perimeter Pointe Apartments near Snapfinger Woods Drive, where officers found an adult man and woman dead inside an apartment.

Police spokesman Blaine Clark previously said, “Responding officers located an adult male and an adult female inside an apartment both deceased.” Investigators believe the killings were domestic-related.

The investigation remains open and active.