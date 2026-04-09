Deadly shooting outside gas station under investigation

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a gas station on Atlanta’s west side.

Officers responded to a person shot at a Chevron gas station in the 2600 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, where they found a young man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators said multiple shell casings were found in the parking lot.

Police are also reviewing surveillance footage from the gas station as they work to identify a suspect and determine what led to the shooting.

Authorities said the gas station has been the site of several other armed assaults in recent years, including a shooting in January.

The investigation is ongoing.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.