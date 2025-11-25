Crime And Law

Cyberattack disrupts statewide real estate and civil court filing services in Georgia

ATLANTA — A cybersecurity threat is causing statewide service disruptions for the organization that manages real estate and certain civil court filings across Georgia.

The Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority says it activated its defensive security protocols after identifying what it called a “credible and ongoing” threat, which led to restricting access to its website and online services.

Local court clerks are warning the public that temporary interruptions are possible for real estate recordings, e-file services for deeds and land records, and a variety of notary and verification services.

A ransomware group identifying itself as “Devman” is claiming responsibility for the cyberattack. Officials have not provided a timeline for when systems will be restored.

