Conyers police lieutenant arrested, accused of stealing charitable donation

CONYERS, GA — A Conyers police lieutenant is under arrest and facing a theft by deception charge after investigators say he used his position to obtain charitable items and kept them for himself. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in after the Conyers Police Department reported a possible theft in mid-October.

According to the GBI, 36-year-old Jesus Cadena told a Home Depot store that he was requesting a donation on behalf of the police department. Investigators say he later kept the donated items for personal use. A search warrant executed at Cadena’s home led to the recovery of the property.

The case remains under investigation.