Convicted sex offender arrested after SWAT standoff outside Bartow County home

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A convicted sex offender was arrested after being involved in a SWAT standoff in Cartersville.

After Bartow County Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshals showed up at a home, the man ran and barricaded himself inside.

Officials say tear gas was used to get the man out of the home.

“We evacuated the people to the right and to the left of the target location and we began our negotiation process that went on for quite a while, said Bartow County Sherriff’s Office Major Mark Mayton.

It took around 5 hours to enter the home and arrest the man, according to Mayton.

The identity of the man who was arrested was not released.