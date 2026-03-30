Convicted felon accused of trafficking drugs sentenced to prison

ATLANTA — A 31-year-old man faces more than seven years in federal prison after leading police on a chase in metro Atlanta.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Traon Turk is accused of picking up where he left off just weeks after being released from state prison.

He is accused of trafficking deadly drugs while armed with a loaded pistol and attempting to outrun police officers.

“Our partnership with the Cobb County Police Department has been critical in moving this case forward and ensuring accountability. Today’s sentencing makes it clear that armed drug dealers will be held responsible, and we will continue to pursue anyone who threatens the safety of our communities,” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ryan Todd.

Turk was convicted of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

“Thankfully, solid collaboration between law enforcement agencies produced a federal prosecution, removing this repeat offender from our community for several years,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

According to U.S. Attorney’s Office officials, Turk had been previously convicted of numerous felonies in Cobb County. Among them include violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and theft by receiving stolen property.