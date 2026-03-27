Convicted felon accused of firing gun at police in metro Atlanta sentenced to prison

ATLANTA — A convicted felon who is accused of threatening employees and pointing a gun at police has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Police say on March 17, 2024, Riverdale police responded to a call about a man with a gun at a fast-food restaurant. Upon arrival, officers found 40-year-old Lee Reeves holed up in a bathroom, where Reeves pointed at gun at them.

“Subsequent investigation revealed that, the day before, Reeves had fired that same gun inside a trailer where a mother and daughter lived,” officials said.

Reeves pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in December of 2025, according to officials.

“The sentence imposed today sends a clear message to convicted felons prohibited from possessing firearms: ATF’s top priority remains keeping our communities safe,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ryan Todd. “ATF will continue working with our law enforcement partners to target individuals who unlawfully possess firearms.”

According to the U.S. Attorneys Office, Reeves will also serve three years of supervised release.