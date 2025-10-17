Competency hearing set for man accused in 2021 Acworth double murder

COBB COUNTY, GA — The man accused of killing a Cherokee County firefighter and his wife inside their Acworth home in 2021 is appearing in Cobb County Superior Court for a competency hearing.

Matthew Lanz is accused of killing his neighbors, Justin and Amber Hicks, in November 2021. The case stunned the community, with neighbors describing the incident as completely unexpected.

“I had several interactions with him and I never would have expected anything,” one neighbor said.

Another told WSB, “I didn’t see any patterns or previous history or behavior from any of the neighbors, it just all happened, it was just a huge shock.”

Two psychiatrists have already testified about whether Lanz is mentally fit to stand trial.

Investigators say just days after the Acworth murders, Lanz allegedly stabbed a Sandy Springs police officer.

The court will determine whether Lanz is competent to move forward in the case.