Child hit by car while getting off school bus in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating after a child was hit by a car on Tuesday afternoon in southeast Atlanta.

Atlanta police responded to the area of Springdale Road off Cleveland Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. after reports of a child hit by a car.

Police say the child had non-life threatening injuries.

The driver accused of hitting the child remained at the scene.

It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

Police in metro Atlanta have issued warnings about driving slow and safely in school zones with students returning to schools.