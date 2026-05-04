Car break-in spree ends with juvenile suspect in custody

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — A juvenile suspect is in custody following a series of vehicle break-ins reported by residents in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the break-ins happened over the past 30 days in areas surrounding Dorsett Shoals Road and Mason Creek Road.

Deputies identified and arrested the juvenile in connection with the incidents. Authorities say the suspect has been charged with 39 felony offenses.

Investigators say they were able to locate several items stolen from the vehicles, along with clothing believed to have been worn by the suspect during the break-ins.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their vehicles and avoid leaving valuables inside.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.