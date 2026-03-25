Crime And Law

Brookhaven police need help finding person of interest in connection to shooting

By Miles Montgomery
Police search for person of interest in connected to Brookhaven shooting
By Miles Montgomery

BROOKHAVEN, GA   — Brookhaven police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a shooting that happened on Sunday.

Officers responded to a person shot call in the Cherokee Plaza parking lot at the 3800 block of Peachtree Road around 10 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 75-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the abdominal area. He was rushed to the hospital.

Police are looking for a possible white or Hispanic male who was last seen wearing a black hat, a blue jacket, dark pants, and carrying a black tote bag with tan straps.

Anyone with information are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Callers may remain anonymous.

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Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

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