Brookhaven police need help finding person of interest in connection to shooting

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Brookhaven police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a shooting that happened on Sunday.

Officers responded to a person shot call in the Cherokee Plaza parking lot at the 3800 block of Peachtree Road around 10 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 75-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the abdominal area. He was rushed to the hospital.

Police are looking for a possible white or Hispanic male who was last seen wearing a black hat, a blue jacket, dark pants, and carrying a black tote bag with tan straps.

Anyone with information are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Callers may remain anonymous.