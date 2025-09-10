BB gun led to lockdown at a high school in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA — A BB gun is the weapon used that led to a lockdown at a metro Atlanta area high school on Tuesday, Cobb County officials confirmed.

Pebblebrook High School in Mableton went into a brief code red lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a fight and weapon was reported on campus.

The district spokesperson says the BB gun was seen on a social media video and later confiscated by authorities. Three students were arrested in connection to the incident.

The spokesperson said, “the students responsible for the disruption and fear will be held accountable according to state law and district policies.”

In a statement released on Tuesdays, school officials said: “Earlier today, Pebblebrook High School briefly went into a Code Red lockdown due to an altercation and a reported weapon on campus. Police have apprehended all three of the students involved. Although none of our Vapor Wake Canine Detection teams were on-site at the time, our staff acted quickly to secure the building and all students are safe. As always, we encourage parents and students to report any safety concerns to the District’s Tipline via call, text, or email."