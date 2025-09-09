Three students in custody after weapon found at Cobb County high school

COBB COUNTY, GA — Three students are in police custody after a Cobb County school district spokesperson confirms to WSB Radio that Pebblebrook High School in Mableton went into a brief code red lockdown this afternoon after a fight and weapon was reported on campus.

The spokesperson said the school’s gun and bomb sniffing dogs of the Vapor Wake Canine Detection team were not on campus at the time of the incident, but staff acted quickly to secure the building.

No injures were reported.

They encourage parents and students to report safety concerns to the district tip line.

Last month, Cobb police arrested a man who allegedly broke into the building multiple times outside of school hours.