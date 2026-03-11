Authorities search for suspect accused of trying to assault woman at metro Atlanta Kroger

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of attempting to assault a woman inside a metro Atlanta Kroger bathroom Tuesday evening.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Kroger on Cumming Highway in the Macedonia community around 10:20 p.m. after reports of a suspicious person.

The woman told deputies she walked into a restroom and noticed someone standing in front of her stall. When she opened the stall door, an unknown white male allegedly tried to assault her. The woman told deputies she screamed and hit the suspect with her keys, and he ran away. She was not injured.

“Store surveillance footage shows the male suspect watching the female before entering the restroom after her,” the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said. “Detectives have obtained images of the same suspect entering women’s restrooms in neighboring businesses Tuesday night.”

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, between 17 and 23 years old. He was wearing black pants and a navy hoodie and had a man bun with patchy facial hair.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding his identity or whereabouts to call 911.

The investigation remains ongoing.