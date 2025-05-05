Authorities identify, issue warrant for Georgia man accused of robbing Little Caesars

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has identified and issued warrants for a Georgia man accused of robbing a Little Caesars in Covington in April.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office have issued warrants for 33-year-old Otis Rodregis Smith, of Covington.

Smith is accused of walking into the Little Caesars located at the 3600 block of Salem Road just before 10 p.m. and taking money from the cash register.

He later drove off on a Blue moped, police say.

If you have any information about Smith, contact Investigator Hicks at 678-625-1455 or jhicks@newtonsheriffga.org.