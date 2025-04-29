Crime And Law

Police search for person who stole money from Little Caesars cash register in Covington

Photo of person wanted for stealing money from Little Caesars in Covington (Newton County Sheriff's Office)
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have asked for the public’s help in locating a person wanted for stealing money from a cash register at Little Caesars in Covington on Sunday.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, a person walked into the Little Caesars located at the 3600 block of Salem Road just before 10 p.m.

The person wanted for theft was captured on surveillance camera wearing Blue jeans, White sneakers, a dark colored jacket and a helmet. He was also pictured leaving on a Blue moped.

Anyone with information about the subject is asked to contact investigator Hicks at 678-625-1455.

