Atlanta traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs, and a gun

By Miles Montgomery
(Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
ATLANTA — A 27-year-old man faces multiple charges after police caught him speeding through a stop sign in northwest Atlanta on Friday.

Officers say they observed the driver of a Dodge Challenger rev the vehicle’s engine and speed through a stop sign in the area of Defoor Avenue and Taylor Street around 7:30 p.m.

Officers later arrested the driver identified as Rodarius Green. APD officers say they recovered a gun from Green’s waistband during the arrest.

"The officer also detected the smell of suspected marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle," Atlanta police officials said.

After a search, officers recovered marijuana and other controlled substances. Green was charged with Reckless Driving, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule V Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

