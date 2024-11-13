Atlanta police search for two suspects who posed as Good Samaritans and robbed victim at gunpoint

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are searching for two people who are wanted in connection to a robbery on Nov. 2nd.

Officers responded to the BP gas station on 14th Street in Midtown around 4:26 a.m. after reports of a pedestrian robbery.

Officer spoke with the victim, who said two unidentified males approached her while she was outside of her car and offered to assist her with a flat tire.

The victim told police that as she was checking the tire pressure gauge on the dashboard, the males pointed a gun at her and demanded her belongings.

Police say the two suspects then ran on foot.

The first suspect was described by the victim as a Black male wearing a Black ski mask and a Gray hoodie, Blue sweat pants, with Blue and White sneakers. The second suspect was described as a Black male wearing a Black ski mask with a Black hoodie, Black pants, and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).