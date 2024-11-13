Crime And Law

Atlanta police search for two suspects who posed as Good Samaritans and robbed victim at gunpoint

By Miles Montgomery

Photo of suspects accused of robbing woman at gunpoint at a BP gas station in Atlanta. (Atlanta Police Department)

By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are searching for two people who are wanted in connection to a robbery on Nov. 2nd.

Officers responded to the BP gas station on 14th Street in Midtown around 4:26 a.m. after reports of a pedestrian robbery.

Officer spoke with the victim, who said two unidentified males approached her while she was outside of her car and offered to assist her with a flat tire.

The victim told police that as she was checking the tire pressure gauge on the dashboard, the males pointed a gun at her and demanded her belongings.

Police say the two suspects then ran on foot.

The first suspect was described by the victim as a Black male wearing a Black ski mask and a Gray hoodie, Blue sweat pants, with Blue and White sneakers. The second suspect was described as a Black male wearing a Black ski mask with a Black hoodie, Black pants, and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!