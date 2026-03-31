Atlanta police need help finding robbery suspect

ATLANTA — Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for robberies in Atlanta earlier this month.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at the 600 block of Auburn Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on March 6.

Investigators say the victims placed their bookbags on the ground and a suspect approached, picked up the victims’ bookbags, and drove off on an electric scooter.

The victims reported multiple items stolen, including laptops, headphones, and medication, police said.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on the suspect seen in surveillance photos to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

People do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Tips can be submitted anonymously in the following ways: