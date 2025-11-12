Atlanta police investigate shooting that injured 17-year-old

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood.

Officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard, where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities say he was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not released any details about possible suspects or what may have led up to the shooting. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.