Atlanta police arrest 2 more suspects in the 2024 shooting deaths of two teens

ATLANTA — Atlanta police announced multiple people faces charges in connection to the murder of two teens in Atlanta last year.

Police say Jakody Davis and Lamon Freeman, were shot and killed during Freeman’s birthday party outside his home on Sparks Street in July of 2024. They were both 13. The younger brother of Davis was also critically injured in the shooting.

Police investigators later learned that Davis and Freeman were innocent bystanders.

On Tuesday, police arrested Tradon Crawford and Ali Caldwell. Seven suspects including Quiyontay Sanders, Richard Hollis, Reginald Thomas, Dekeitheon Mobley and Markus Crawford were previously arrested.

Police believe that two rival gangs were targeting each other as a result of a shooting during the music video shoot for Atlanta rapper Lil Baby in May 2024.

Atlanta police previously said someone took out a gun and opened fire. People in the area, including many children, ducked for cover, while nearly 30 gunshots went off.

“All I can tell you is that these young kids they had absolutely no ties to gangs,” Atlanta Police Detective Summer Brenton told WSBTV after the shooting. “They were doing nothing wrong. They were hanging out with each other right outside their apartments.”