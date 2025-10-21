Arson investigation underway after fire at Rockdale County daycare

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — Investigators are searching for the person who set fire to a daycare center in Rockdale County Monday night.

Surveillance video shows someone breaking into Starr Kids Academy 2 near Conyers. The suspect reportedly broke through a window, unlocked the door, poured gasoline down the hallway, and then went outside to set the building on fire.

Owner Keisha Archer says this is the second time the daycare has been targeted. Earlier this year, in February, someone broke in and vandalized the building. The center had only recently been renovated following that incident.

No injuries were reported, and investigators are working to identify the suspect responsible for the fire.