Argument at Buckhead high-rise leaves one man dead, another injured

By WSB Radio News Staff
Man stabbed to death inside Buckhead high-rise (WSB-TV)
ATLANTA — An argument inside a luxury high-rise apartment building in Buckhead ended in violence, leaving one man dead and another hospitalized.

Police say two people were stabbed during the dispute at The Huntley apartments on Park Avenue. One of the victims died from his injuries, while the other man is recovering at Grady Hospital.

Neighbors told police they heard a loud argument coming from the apartment before officers were called to the scene. Investigators have spoken with people at the complex and are working to determine how the individuals involved may know each other and what charges could be filed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

