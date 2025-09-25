Additional arrests made in connection to murder of a Georgia teen

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Clayton County police confirm two additional 16-year-old suspects are now in custody in connection with the murder of Zion Barrett, a Lovejoy High School student.

The teens are charged with felony murder in the teen’s killing in Hampton earlier this month.

Investigators say Barrett was out with his brother on the night of Sept. 6 when he was shot in the back in a Hampton subdivision. He later died from his injuries.

Earlier this week, three 18-year-old suspects identified as Ikenna Ugochukwu, Jaquarius Mann, and Antarius Sutton, were arrested. They also face felony murder charges.

Police have not yet revealed a motive in the killing.