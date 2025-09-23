Three teens charged in death of Lovejoy High School student Zion Barrett

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Clayton County police have arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Zion Barrett, a Lovejoy High School student killed earlier this month.

Investigators say Barrett was out with his brother on the night of Sept. 6 when he was shot in the back in a Hampton subdivision. He later died from his injuries.

Police announced that three 18-year-olds, Ikenna Ugochukwu, Jaquarius Mann, and Antarius Sutton are now in custody. Each faces a charge of felony murder.

Authorities say the investigation remains open and active, and they remain committed to pursuing justice for Barrett’s family.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story