Acworth police, U.S. Postal Service stop online scam involving elderly man

ACWORTH, GA — An online scam targeting an elderly man was thwarted thanks to a group effort by Acworth police and U.S. Postal Service officials.

Authorities say a New Jersey resident called Acworth police after his father sent a large sum of money to an address in Acworth on Aug. 25.

Thanks to the quick response, the funds were intercepted and safely returned to the victim.

“The Acworth Police Department emphasizes the importance of safeguarding your personal information and financial assets,” Acworth police officials said. “Please be reminded to never send money or disclose sensitive personal details to individuals with whom you are not personally acquainted or whose identity cannot be verified.”

The identity of the scammer was not released. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Acworth Police at 770-974-1232.