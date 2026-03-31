Accused porch pirates charged after reports of stolen packages

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Duluth man and woman are facing charges after police say they stole packages in unincorporated Duluth and Norcross earlier this month.

Gwinnett County police say the investigation began after several reports of a suspected porch pirate.

Corporal Ryan Winderweedle says witnesses described a suspect wearing a blue delivery driver vest similar to what an Amazon driver might wear.

“Somebody who was wearing a blue delivery driver vest kind of like what an Amazon driver would wear or something who had been stealing packages,” Winderweedle said.

Police say detectives later executed a search warrant at a hotel room where 37-year-old Lance Vance and 34-year-old Poalima Maheloma were staying.

Winderweedle says the two were working together.

“They were staying in a hotel room and were coordinating together and going to places in the Duluth and Norcross areas stealing packages,” he said.

Investigators say several stolen packages were found inside the room, along with clothing believed to have been used during the thefts.

Vance is facing porch piracy charges, while Maheloma is charged with theft by receiving.

Police are asking anyone who may have had a package stolen between March 1 and March 26 to contact Gwinnett County police.

Authorities are also urging people to check doorbell camera footage in the areas of Tree Corners Parkway and near Satellite Boulevard and Old Norcross Road.

WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.