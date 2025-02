ATLANTA — An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in southwest Atlanta on Monday evening.

Investigators believe the victim was sitting in the road when he was struck by a red or maroon pick-up truck at the intersection of Campbellton Road and Childress Drive.

Police identified 64-year-old Vincent Cunningham as the suspected driver.

He faces first degree homicide by vehicle and hit and run charges, police say.

The identity of the victim was not released.