Police investigating man killed in hit-and-run in southwest Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
Accident or crime scene cordon tape Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ATLANTA, GA — Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that happened late Monday night in southwest Atlanta.

The male victim was found lying in the roadway at the intersection of Campbellton Road and Childress Drive. He was transported to the hospital by Grady EMS, but was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the victim was sitting in the road when he was struck by a red or maroon pick-up truck at a low rate of speed.

The driver did not stop to assist and continued traveling east on Campbellton Road. The victim’s identity has not been released.

This is an active investigation.

