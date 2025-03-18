53 people arrested, drugs, guns and $47K seized in Operation One Star in Gwinnett Co.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with several local and federal agencies in a recent large-scale crime operation called Operation One Star to seize illegal guns, drugs and arrest dozens of people in Gwinnett County.

According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, 53 people were arrested, including five validated or suspected gang members.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said this was “a comprehensive initiative to enhance law enforcement visibility by focusing on violent crime and gang activity.”

Officers seized 13 guns and $47,333, nine kilograms of fentanyl, 12 kilograms of methamphetamine, 193 grams of cocaine, 148.5 grams of prescription pills, 561 grams of marijuana, and 2,000 grams of liquid narcotics.

Drugs, guns, and more than $47,000 in cash seized in Operation One Star. (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

“We would like to recognize the Gwinnett Metro Task Force (GMTF), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Group 3, Gwinnett County 911 Communications, Auburn, Lawrenceville, Lilburn and Norcross Police Departments for their collaborative efforts to help safeguard our community. Several investigations involved in this operation remain ongoing,” the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

To submit a tip, contact the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 770.619.6655.