41-year-old Georgia man arrested after being accused of shooting at multiple people

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — A 41-year-old man was arrested after being accused of shooting at multiple people and homes in Newton County.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report about a person walking along Spring Hill Road and Spring Valley Crossing around 12:30 p/.m. while armed with a gun.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect identified as Lavarous Cosby began firing the weapon toward multiple nearby residences and in the direction of several people.

Cosby is also accused of entering one of the residences. Newton County Sheriff’s Office officials say no injuries were reported, however there is some property damage.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.