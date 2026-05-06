35-year-old sentenced to prison in child sex abuse case

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A Cherokee County man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in a case involving the sexual abuse of a young girl over several years.

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Chase Taylor Doughty pleaded guilty to multiple sex crimes involving the abuse of his girlfriend’s daughter.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the case in January 2025 after a 14-year-old girl disclosed the abuse.

Investigators say the victim reported the abuse began when she was about 6 years old and continued for years, occurring two to three times a week at a residence in Ball Ground.

After serving his prison sentence, Doughty will remain on probation for life under special sex offender conditions. Authorities say those conditions include having no contact with anyone under the age of 18.