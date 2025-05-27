Crime And Law

3 charged in connection to deadly Atlanta shooting in April

By Miles Montgomery
(Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
ATLANTA — Police have arrested three people in connection to a deadly shooting in Atlanta in April.

On April 20th, officers responded to a wooded area near 2000 Marietta Blvd. after reports of a woman found unresponsive in the woods around 6 p.m. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman was later identified as 20-year-old Angela Yajaira Cortes Villegas of Utah.

Police say 20-year-old Denis Manuel Velasquez Rivera and 22-year-old Hector Paz, and Madelin Garcia were arrested in Norcross in connection to the deadly shooting.

The arrests were made in coordination with the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Gwinnett County Police Department, and the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, officials say.

Denis Manuel Velasquez Rivera has been charged with the following:

  • Murder
  • Aggravated Assault
  • Armed Robbery
  • Conspiracy to Commit a Felony

Madelin Garcia has been charged with the following:

  • Murder
  • Felony Murder
  • Aggravated Assault
  • Armed Robbery
  • Conspiracy to Commit a Felony

Hector Paz has been charged with the following:

  • Murder
  • Felony Murder
  • Aggravated Assault
  • Armed Robbery
  • Conspiracy to Commit a Felony
