Atlanta police seek public’s help identifying woman found shot to death near Marietta Boulevard

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman found shot to death in a wooded area near 2000 Marietta Boulevard, close to Chattahoochee Avenue.

Officers responded to the area late Sunday afternoon after receiving a call about an unresponsive person in the woods. When they arrived, they discovered a woman who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim did not have any identification on her, and investigators are working to determine who she is. Police say she has three distinctive tattoos: a bird on her thigh, a treble clef on her left wrist, and an eye on her right wrist; details they hope someone may recognize.

The investigation remains in its early stages as officials work to determine not only the woman’s identity, but also when she was shot and the circumstances surrounding her death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Atlanta police.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story