3 arrested, 1 on the run after drugs, guns seized by federal agents in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Three suspects were arrested after federal agents seized more than 40 lbs of meth and two guns in metro Atlanta this week.

According to U.S. Attorney U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg, four men Pablo Soria-Porras, Sergio Solano-Sanchez, Eduardo Benitez-Jacinto, and Jesus Diaz Iniguez were in the United States illegally from Mexico.

The three men remain in federal custody and Porras is currently a fugitive, officials said.

Two of the suspects are accused of selling more than two pounds of Methamphetamine to an undercover DEA agent in Lithia Springs.

“The swift prosecutions of these illegal aliens send the strong message that we will work together with law enforcement partners to take deadly drugs off the street and prosecute drug traffickers who are illegally present in our country to the fullest extent of the law,” said Hertzberg.

A residence in Douglasville was identified as a place the suspects were receiving the meth from Mexico to be distributed in metro Atlanta, officials add.

The investigation is ongoing.