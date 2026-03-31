2 people shot after being involved in argument in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two people were shot in southwest Atlanta late Monday evening, Atlanta police say.

Officers responded to the area of Lee Street and Donnelly Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found two victims who both had gunshot wounds.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the incident may have been a verbal dispute resulting from a traffic accident that escalated into an exchange of gunfire between the two victims,” Atlanta police said.

The identities of the victims and current extent of their injuries are unknown.

It is unclear if any of the victims will face any charges.

The investigation is ongoing.