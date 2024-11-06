Crime And Law

2 men killed, 1 critically injured in DeKalb County shooting, police say

By WSBTV

2 men killed, 1 critically injured in DeKalb County shooting

By WSBTV

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that killed two men and critically injured another on Monday night.

At 10:30 p.m., officers responded to 4211 Boulder Green Circle where they found one man who was killed by gunfire.

Police say the initial crime scene was near the 4300 block of Boulder Green Circle.

That’s where they found two other victims.

One of them was dead and another was wounded. The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Police have not released the identities of any of the shooting victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!