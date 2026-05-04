2 dead after welfare check leads to shooting, standoff in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA — A welfare check involving Cobb County police led to a deadly shooting at a home on Vandiver Drive near Sandy Plains Road.

Police say officers arrived at the home to find a man inside who was not responding and would not answer the door. The welfare check was requested by a concerned family member.

A few hours later, officers heard a shot from inside the home. That’s when SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene. Authorities used a drone to look inside and saw a man armed with a handgun, along with another person inside the home.

Police say the man later fired toward officers, who returned fire and injured him. Negotiations continued until authorities say the man shot and killed himself.

Officers also found a second person inside the home who had been shot and killed earlier.

Police confirm the two people inside the home are related, but they have not said how.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.