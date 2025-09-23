2 in custody, 2 on the run after fight escalates into deadly shooting at Augusta Mall

AUGUSTA, GA — One person was killed in a shooting at Augusta Mall on Tuesday, authorities say.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two people are in custody and that they are searching for two additional suspects.

All businesses inside the mall were cleared and individuals were safely escorted out by deputies, officials said.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a fight escalated into the shooting. Mall security played a key role in the response to the shooting.

“Thanks to prior planning, security personnel quickly provided officers with video, photos, and suspect descriptions that were broadcast immediately to responding officers,” Richmond County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

One of the suspects were taken into custody on mall property and another was captured by police while going towards a nearby gas station.

“Today’s incident is yet another reminder of how quickly senseless violence can turn deadly,” Richmond County Sheriff Eugene Brantley said. “While we cannot prevent every bad act, we will always respond with speed, professionalism, and determination to keep our community safe. Violence has no place in Augusta, and together with our partners and citizens, we will continue working every day to stop it before it starts.”

The mall has been closed until further notice.

This is a developing story.