BROOKHAVEN, GA — A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Brookhaven.

Brookhaven Police say Kendall Hudson is accused of striking and killing a pedestrian on Peachtree Road near Dresden Drive, then fleeing the scene.

Investigators used Flock cameras and license plate readers to help identify and locate Hudson, with assistance from Atlanta Police.

He now faces several charges, including first-degree homicide by vehicle.