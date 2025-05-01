Crime And Law

17-year-old arrested in connection to double shooting in Marietta

By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff
2 shot at busy Marietta intersection, suspect on the run Police in Marietta are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that left two people injured. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
MARIETTA, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a shooting that left two teens injured last month in Marietta.

Police say Xavier Ivan Moreno faces multiple charges in connection to the shooting, including aggravated assault with intent to murder.

On April 21, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of North Marietta Parkway and Allgood Road around 1:30 p.m.

One victim was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and another was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Atlanta.

Police say they are both expected to recover.

