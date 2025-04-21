Marietta police investigating double shooting

MARIETTA, Ga. — Police in Marietta are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of North Marietta Parkway and Allgood Road around 1:30 p.m.

One victim was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and another was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Atlanta. Police officials say the victims’ injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

The identity of the victims were not released.

Officers are still searching for the shooting suspect.