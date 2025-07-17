Crime And Law

12 suspected child predators arrested in Cherokee County

By Miles Montgomery
Operation Phantom Whisper (Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with federal, state and local police agencies to arrest 12 people during “Operation Phantom Whisper.”

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office officials say “Operation Phantom Whisper” is aimed at identifying and arresting child predators.

Officials say 11 out of the 12 people who were arrested traveled to different locations around Cherokee County with the "alleged intent of engaging in sexual activity with someone they believed was a 14-year-old girl."

Officials say investigators “chatted” online and posed as underaged girls. Investigators and the suspects agreed upon meet locations and when suspects arrived, they were arrested.

The identity of the people who were arrested was not released.

