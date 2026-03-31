1 man dead, another injured in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after one man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting in southwest Atlanta on Monday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 3500 block of N. Camp Creek Parkway around 8:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The identity of the victim was not released.

Officers later found a second man with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital. The identity of the second victim and current extent of his injuries were not released.

The shooting remains under investigation.